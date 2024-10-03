Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gregory Vignal has warned that Jefte or James Tavernier could be given a really tough game by Lyon winger Wilfried Zaha.

Philippe Clement’s men have stabilised the ship after a shaky start to the season, but they are still five points behind Aberdeen and Celtic in the league table.

They also started their European journey with an impressive 2-0 win over Malmo last month and today they are set to take on French giants Lyon at Ibrox this evening.

Former Premier League star Zaha is on loan at Lyon from Galatasaray and Vignal feels that the Ivorian winger will be a threat for the Gers.

The former Gers man stressed that, depending on which side Zaha will be deployed, Rangers full-backs Jefte or Tavernier could have a very difficult night.

“I am expecting a lot from Zaha”, Vignal said on the Scottish Football Podcast about the Lyon wide forward.

“I think he should destroy most of the time, defenders, week in and week out because of the quality and his style.

“So, that is going to be a threat for Rangers.

“I do not know if he is going to play from the right, from the left or [if he will] be on the bench.

“But it could be a tough game for Jefte and Tavernier.”

Zaha, though, has clocked only 76 minutes of first-team football at Lyon and it remains to be seen if he will start against the Glasgow giants tonight.