Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke has pointed out that the partnership between Leeds United star Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell is not as good as that between Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Ampadu and Gurev both joined Leeds last season and formed a strong partnership in Daniel Farke’s midfield.

However, with Ampadu out of action until January and an injury concern regading Gruev, Farke might have to turn to his new signings Tanaka and Rothwell to form a partnership in their midfield.

Clarke believes that Leeds have been solid defensively so far this season due to the presence of Ampadu and Gruev in midfield and added that Rothwell will now have to play alongside Tanaka in an unorthodox role in the absence of the duo.

However, the former EFL star is of the view that Tanaka and Rothwell’s partnership will not be as good as Amapadu and Gruev’s, who are tried and tested in the Championship.

“Gruev, his [Ampadu] midfield partner, limped off at Norwich and had a scan”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“They are worried about his availability going forward, which will leave new player Tanaka, who came on and did alright against Norwich and looked good, alongside maybe Joe Rothwell, dropping into a slightly more orthodox central midfield position.

“So Tanaka and Rothwell, I don’t think, are as strong at the outset as Ampadu and Gurev, who are sort of tried and trusted in the Championship.

“Ampadu in particular has huge influence with the ball with his range of passing, but also without the ball, he has that defensive knack and good reading of the game, so yes, that is a problem for Leeds, who have been pretty solid.”

Gruev left the field in the 20th minute of the game due to a knee injury against Norwich City and it is still unclear whether he is set to be out of action for a prolonged period.