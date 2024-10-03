Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Lyon

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his side and substitutes to host Lyon in the Europa League this evening.

Clement saw his side start their Europa League campaign strongly by heading to Sweden and beating Malmo.

Another three points would be a big boost in Rangers’ efforts to make sure they qualify for the knockout stages and place them in a strong position.

Lyon could provide a tough test though and the French side arrive at Ibrox on the back of a 2-1 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers tonight, while in defence Clement selects James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper and Jefte.

Rangers will want good control of midfield and they select Mohammed Diomande and Connor Barron, while Vaclav Cerny, Tom Lawrence and Nedim Bajrami support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement can look to the bench for changes if needed and options include Ross McCausland and Leon Balogun.

Rangers Team vs Lyon

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte, Diomande, Barron, Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Dowell, Sterling, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, Igamane, King, Raskin, McCausland, Fraser, McKinnon, Lovelace