Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Ex-Leeds United star Jon Newsome has admitted that Whites new boy Joe Rothwell impressed him against Norwich City and praised the midfielder for his eagerness to make something happen for his team.

Daniel Farke signed the 29-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Bournemouth in the summer.

On Tuesday, Rothwell came on in the 20th minute of the game to replace the injured Ilia Gruev and put in a performance to help Leeds secure a point on the road.

Newsome, who was impressed with Rothwell’s performance, pointed out that the midfielder always looks to help the play move forward.

He added that Rothwell’s eagerness to break Norwich’s defence by probing and relentless effort to create opportunities for Leeds, impressed him.

When asked about his assessment of Rothwell, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I thought he was good.

“He came on and he was positive and he is busy isn’t he?

“I liked the fact that he looks to advance up the pitch; he looks forward.

“He was trying to probe; he was trying to be the one to open the door, unlock the door for us.

“So I was impressed with him; I liked him.”

Rothwell has made eight appearances for Leeds but all of them came as a substitute and it remains to be seen whether Farke will count on the star during the game against Sunderland on Friday.