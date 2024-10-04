Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has lauded a Spurs star for his ability to deal with pressure after he impressed in the Europa League against Ferencvaros.

Following a win in their first Europa League game, against Qarabag thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr and Dominic Solanke, Spurs were in action in Hungary.

Youngster Mikey Moore played the full 90 minutes of his side’s 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros on Thursday night.

He also played a significant role in setting up Tottenham’s opening goal of the night, starting the move with a run down the right-hand side.

The Tottenham boss was impressed with what he saw from the academy graduate and commended him for multiple skills that he showed on the pitch for his team.

Postecoglou also tipped the talent to show significant growth in the future, while delighting at how he handles pressure.

“His ability to just deal with pressure and keep the ball in really tight areas and make really good clean decisions for such a young boy”, the manager said at a post-match press conference.

“It’s not easy out there when defenders fly in and he took one within the first 30 seconds, but he drives on.

“He’s got so much growth and he wants to learn.

“I couldn’t be happier with him and I’m very pleased that he’s part of our football club.”

Moore was one of four teenage players the manager played in his team for the match with the other three being Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Will Lankshear.