New Birmingham City signing Alfie May has revealed that though he and his team-mates are hearing a lot of outside noise, they are not listening to it and are sticking to their job on the pitch.

May moved to St Andrew’s only in July but has already proven his presence in front of the goal for Chris Davies’ team.

He has played a significant role in Birmingham City’s rise in League One, scoring six of the 17 goals they have clocked up so far.

Birmingham spent over £20m on new signings in the summer and there has been chatter about their huge outlay, with suggestions they are all but certain for promotion.

May though wants to keep on doing his job along with his team-mates without paying much heed to the media attention that has been built surrounding the club because of the start they have got to the season.

“We’re getting a lot of media attention – the outside noise – but we, as players, aren’t listening to that”, May told the BBC.

“It’s down to us on the pitch to do our jobs and, currently, we are.

“We need to stick to it, we’re the team to beat at the moment and we need to keep grinding.

“It’s very rare that you see seven wins in a row. It doesn’t matter what league you play in.

“That winning feeling is superb.”

Following a draw in their first match of the 2024/25 League One season, Birmingham City have won seven games in-a-row and are five points ahead of second-placed Wrexham with a game in hand.