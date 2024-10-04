Getty Images

Manchester City loan star Maximo Perrone feels that Como coach Cesc Fabregas has the same footballing DNA as Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine midfielder joined the Premier League giants from Velez Sarsfield last year in January and he is currently in his second loan spell away from the Etihad.

He is currently playing for Serie A outfit Como and has played in five Italian top-flight games already.

The 21-year-old midfielder stressed the style of football Como are producing through Fabregas is not a common thing in Italian football.

Perrone insisted the Como boss Fabregas has the same DNA as Cityzens manager Guardiola as he feels both of them wants to play in a recognised system.

“In Italian football, it is rare to find the style of play that we are proposing, there are not many teams that do it”, the Cityzens loanee told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview when he was asked about Fabregas’ style of play.

“Fabregas has the same DNA as Guardiola.

“He wants to play the ball, press high and bring many players inside the pitch, aspects that I think are our strong points”.

Perrone will look to impress the Manchester City boss during his loan stint under Fabregas at Como to have a place in the Premier League side’s squad next year.