Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been dubbed a ‘magician’ by a League One manager, with the January transfer window the topic of discussion.

Rohl worked a miracle at Hillsborough last season as he managed to keep Wednesday afloat in the Championship against all odds.

He looked to strengthen over the course of the summer window and made several signings, including Yan Valery, Olaf Kobacki, Svante Ingelsson and Jamal Lowe.

Rohl though will be looking to the January window, as will Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has admitted.

And the Millers boss dubbed Rohl a ‘magician’ due to the miracles he has worked at Hillsborough in a sign of just how much he respects the German.

“Our plans for January are well afoot, but they will be at every club”, Evans told a press conference.

“Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United; speaking to Chrisy Wilder, he will have a sheet now.

“The magician over at Wednesday will have a sheet.”

Rohl may be thinking he needs to dip into the market in January, with Sheffield Wednesday having picked up just eight points from their opening eight Championship games so far.