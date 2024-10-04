Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has stressed that Everton star Beto’s choice to represent Guinea Bissau at international level has nothing to do with his ability as a player.

Beto mostly played his football at youth levels and his early senior career in Portugal before he moved to Serie A and eventually joined the Toffees last year.

He has not played for his birth nation, Portugal, at any level and now he is set to represent Guinea Bissau in the upcoming international break.

The Portugal boss admitted that it is not easy to get a call-up in the star-studded Portuguese national side.

Martinez stressed that there is no reflection on Beto’s talent as a footballer and he simply wants to play international football.

“Beto? We respect his decision, it is difficult to get into this squad”, Martinez told a press conference about the Everton striker’s decision to represent Guinea Bissau.

“It is not a footballing issue, but rather a question of wanting to represent the national team.”

Beto, 26, will be looking to kickstart his international journey in Guinea Bissau colours this month.