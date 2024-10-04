Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery does not know the meaning of downtime, such is his dedication to driving Villa forward, a club insider has insisted.

Emery managed to guide Aston Villa to a top four spot in the Premier League last term and as a result the club are now enjoying Champions League football.

They scored a famous win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this week and are also going well in the Premier League ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Manchester United.

Emery is impressing within Aston Villa and the work ethic that the Spaniard has means he does not know the meaning of the term downtime, a club insider has claimed.

The insider told the BBC: “Attention to detail. An incredible work ethic. Down time does not exist as far as Unai is concerned.

“He is incredible and he is getting the rewards that work ethic deserves.

“He is also respectful to everyone at the club and very popular.”

Newcastle United made an attempt to tempt Emery back to the Premier League, but failed, with Aston Villa then succeeding in turning the Spaniard’s head.

Villa have collected 13 points from their opening six Premier League games.