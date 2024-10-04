Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has insisted that he hopes England Under-21s will send Adam Wharton back after assessing his injury.

The 20-year-old midfielder has become an integral part of the Eagles’ set-up and has started all six league matches this season.

It was suggested late last month that Wharton has been carrying a groin issue since Euro 2024 and now the Eagles boss has confirmed it as well.

Despite the injury, though, the England Under-21s have called Wharton up and his injury will be assessed in the young Lions camp.

Glasner is expecting cooperation from the England Under-21s and he is hoping for them to send Wharton back after assessing him.

“We are in talks with the Under-21s. He [Wharton] will go there to have a medical assessment”, Glasner told a press conference about the young midfielder.

“We expect that he comes back again because he struggles and he is still struggling.

“It is about managing him as good as possible.

“We know it is not a good situation. It could help if the England Under-21s support Adam as well.”

Now it remains to be seen if Wharton will be sent back by the England Under-21s after getting medically assessed or if they will decide to play him during the international break next week.