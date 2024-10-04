Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Bristol City star Chris Honor believes that the Robins are progressing and stressed that he has faith in Liam Manning’s side.

Manning took over Bristol City last season in November and he brought in several new faces in the summer as he looks for the Robins to make a splash in the Championship.

However, Manning’s side are 13th in the league table and have won only one out of their last six league games.

But ex-Bristol City star Honor thinks that under Manning, Bristol City are progressing and is aware that the Robins are a team of young players who are still trying to gel together.

Honor indicated that it would be too early to judge Bristol City as they have only played eight games and is confident that with some momentum and self-belief they can do well.

“I actually do believe in this team. I feel as if we are progressing”, Honor said on BBC Radio Bristol.

“I think we keep possession well and once you get those basics, you can keep the ball and start benefiting from passing the ball and building as a team.

“They are all a group of young lads; they are still trying to find out a lot about each other, and there has been a lot of to-and-fro in the summer and they are still only eight games into the season.

“So I really believe in this team and I think we could still manage to if we can get some momentum and if they believe in each other as some of us do, I think they can actually do very well.”

On Wednesday, the Robins drew against Sheffield Wednesday and now they will look forward to getting back to winning ways when they take on Cardiff City.