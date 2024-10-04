Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

One of Hibernian’s out on loan stars has revealed a decision made by his former club really bothered him as they insisted on keeping him when he was keen to go.

Hibs did a number of transfer deals over the course of the summer transfer window and they chose to send out a number of players on loan deals.

Amongst those to go were Jair Tavares, who joined Motherwell, Kanayo Megwa, who headed for Partick Thistle and Dylan Vente, who landed at Zwolle in the Netherlands.

That move to the Netherlands represented a return home for the forward and he is looking to impress over the course of his stint.

He started his career at Dutch giants Feyenoord, but became determined to leave when they placed him with their second string, Jong Feyenoord, following a poor loan spell at RKC Waalwijk.

The Hibernian man was hoping for a chance at first team level and admits being dropped down really bothered him.

“You sometimes see players who, after a bad year on loan, can still show themselves in preparation for a new season”, he told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“I had that hope too, but I was immediately transferred back to Jong Feyenoord, so then you know it’s over. That’s why I wanted to leave, but Feyenoord refused to cooperate.

“They wanted to move forward with the reserve team and I had to become the striker for that. That really bothered me.

“I had hoped for a bit more understanding and that Feyenoord would just let me go.”

The move to Easter Road with Hibs came about in the summer of 2023, with the Scottish Premiership side splashing £700,000 to land him.