Getty Images

Leicester City star Caleb Okoli has insisted that he is aware of his high-ceiling and stressed that he is working every day to hone his abilities.

The Foxes made it back to the Premier League this season and 23-year-old central defender Okoli was one of their summer signings.

Steve Cooper’s side splashed a significant €15m to snap up Okoli from Serie A outfit Atalanta on a five-year deal.

The Foxes man has already started six all-competition matches this season and he will travel with the senior Italian team for the upcoming national break.

Okoli is well aware of his high potential and the 23-year-old stressed that he is working every day to sharpen up his skills.

“Yes, I have spent some time with the national team, from the Under-19s to the Under-21s, playing a couple of games”, Okoli said on When You’re Smiling when he was asked about his potential and his national team call-up.

“Now I have my first call-up in the first team and I am very happy.

“I know I have a lot of potential and I am working every day thinking about it.

“Trying to improve my skills, my ability every day.”

Leicester will face Bournemouth this weekend at the King Power Stadium and the Italian defender will hope to keep his first Premier League clean sheet against the Cherries.