Sam Parkin has warned Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones that he could start to lose backing from the fans if results do not improve.

Jones has been expected to have Charlton challenging to win promotion from League One this term.

A bright start has given way to a major stumble and the Addicks have lost their last three League One games on the spin, something which could get even worse this weekend as they are due to play Birmingham City.

Ex-striker Parkin is sure that Jones still has the majority of the Charlton fan base backing him, but warned the situation could change.

He feels that if Jones does not change Charlton’s approach and the results continue to not come, there will be some real voices of dissent.

“It feels like Nathan Jones has still got the majority of the support”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“But another couple of poor results and a change and style that doesn’t deviate from what is causing them to struggle, yes, there will be some concerning voices at the Valley should we say.”

Charlton will not want to go into the international break on the back of a loss against Birmingham at the Valley and the pressure is on Jones to stop the Blues’ juggernaut.