Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United out on loan star Sam Greenwood is likely to be reluctant to return to his parent club in January by cutting his loan spell at Preston North End short, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites are going through an injury crisis in midfield wherein they have Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev out with serious injuries.

That has left manager Daniel Farke short of options in midfield and questions are being raised about what the Whites will do.

The Yorkshire giants have other players in that position but they are currently plying their trade elsewhere on loan.

Among those, who could fill in are Darko Gyabi, who is playing his football under Wayne Rooney at Plymouth Argyle and Greenwood.

Greenwood has become an important member of the Preston North End team and has featured in six league games for them so far, missing the last two with a red card suspension.

He is though tipped to be likely to be reluctant to return to his parent club, where he will not be guaranteed starts.

It now remains to be seen how Farke decides to approach the situation and how exactly his midfield options look when the January window opens.