George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome feels that one Whites star shows ‘no real effort’ to win the ball back for the side when they are out of possession from goal kicks or clearances.

Daniel Farke’s men are in action away at the Stadium of Light this evening and the game comes on the back of a 1-1 draw at Norwich, where Largie Ramazani scored.

Up top, Farke again went with striker Mateo Joseph, who has been a regular starter for Leeds this season but has been able to net only one goal in his eight appearances so far.

The young striker played 71 minutes against Norwich on Tuesday and Newsome thinks that he did not make an impact in the game.

Leeds great Newsome admits his concern is that when the ball is cleared or there is a goal kick, the striker makes no real effort to win the ball for the Whites.

“I thought he was quiet today, in all honesty”, Newsome said on after the draw at Norwich on BBC Radio Leeds.

“My concern with him a little bit is that when the ball goes back to the front, it is a clearance or goal kick, that kind of thing; there is no real effort to win the ball or he sort of looks at the defender and tries to jump in, but it does not really affect anything.

“Patrick Bamford comes on and suddenly leans into a centre half and gets hold of it and Piroe has a shot.”

All eyes will be on whether Farke keeps faith with the attacker this evening at the Stadium of Light.