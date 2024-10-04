Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Norwich City star Iwan Roberts has compared Canaries winger Borja Sainz with former Carrow Road star and Aston Villa attacker Emi Buendia.

The 23-year-old winger joined Norwich in the summer of 2023 and impressed with his performances in his first season at Carrow Road.

Sainz has begun the ongoing campaign in a brilliant manner, scoring six goals in eight appearances so far this season and netted a hat-trick against Derby County at the weekend.

Roberts pointed out that Sainz has characteristics like getting into people’s faces and playing with swagger, which are similar to Aston Villa star Buendia.

Buendia left Norwich in 2021 after spending three seasons with them and Roberts stressed that the Villa winger, although not one of the biggest players, never shied away from making challenges.

“He’s in the mould of an Emi Buendia, when he first came to the football club, he’s got a bit of swagger, he likes an argument, he gets in people’s faces, puts himself about”, Roberts wrote in his column for the Pink Un.

“Even though he’s not the biggest, he leaves his foot in and I like that about him.

“He took his goals ever so well.”

Norwich are set to take on Hull City at the weekend and Canaries fans will be hoping that Sainz will keep up his form against the Tigers to help them seal three points.