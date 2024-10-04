Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Fixture: Sunderland vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their side to lock horns with Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland outfit at the Stadium of Light this evening in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s return to his former club Norwich City saw Leeds held to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night, with Largie Ramazani scoring for the visitors.

Leeds tackled the Canaries without key midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who could be out of action until the new year, and Farke slotted in Ao Tanaka to replace him.

Sunderland have had a bright start to the campaign under new boss Le Bris, but lost goal threat Jack Clarke in the summer to Ipswich Town.

Farke has made the call tonight to drop Mateo Joseph, with Joel Piroe coming in to lead the line.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this evening, while in front of him Farke fields Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

The engine room is where Farke picks Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka, while Brenden Aaronson, Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto support Joel Piroe.

Farke can look to his bench if chopping and changing is needed and his options include Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Sunderland

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Rothwell, Tanaka, Aaronson, Ramazani, Gnonto, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Crew, Chambers, Gelhardt, Joseph, Bamford