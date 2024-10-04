Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin is of the view that Stoke City’s forward department, with Sam Gallagher and Leicester City loanee Tom Cannon, is looking incredibly physically strong.

Stoke recruited Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers and loaned Cannon from Leicester to strengthen their forward line-up in the summer window.

On Wednesday, against Portsmouth, Cannon netted four goals while Gallagher scored one and assisted one to help Stoke thrash Pompey.

Parkin pointed out that Stoke previously lacked a clinical element in their final third and having the Cannon and Gallagher duo in the forward department makes them physically incredibly strong.

The ex-EFL star also hailed Leicester loanee Cannon as a brilliant finisher and added that he loves a centre forward who can score with both feet.

“They have good players, Stoke, so they probably missed having clinical elements to their side”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“So having Gallagher and Cannon up there, I mean, that is physically incredibly strong.

“And Cannon, think back to him at Preston, when he had an opportunity at Leicester, he is a brilliant finisher.

“I love seeing a centre forward score two with either foot, two dead balls with his right and two in open play with his left, incredible finishes.”

Stoke fans will be hoping that Cannon and Gallagher can avoid injury throughout what will be a busy period of games following October’s international break.