Derby County boss Paul Warne believes that his side will have to be prepared to face a high-pressing Queen Park Rangers team on Saturday.

Looking for their first win after three successive defeats, the Rams are set to play host to Martí Cifuentes’s side inside Pride Park.

Warne believes that his players will have to be prepared to face a high-pressing team, who can come right at them if they lose possession.

The requirement from the home side, Warne insists, will be to break that press as they look to make sure they go into the international break on a positive note.

He stressed that for pressing actions, QPR are rated as a top team.

“Every game is different obviously but I think they have a different threat”, Warne told Rams TV.

“They are like, I think they are top on pressing actions once they lose the ball so if they lose they are coming after you straight away.

“So, we have to be prepared for that. And then if we can break the press, that is how we will try and play as we do with all teams.

“It would be a great coaching point if I said that ‘look what we are trying to do is not to break the press’. That’s genius of me obviously, I am telling you things that you don’t know.

“But I think they have been similar to us really some games they have played really well in and unfortunately not taken more points.

“As all the teams will be, not that they need any more motivation, but coming up to the international break everyone wants to finish on a win.”

Derby have lost just one of the four home games they played so far and the manager is hoping to build on that despite the tough nature of the game.

“I know it’s going to be another tough game, everybody knows about our good home record so that will increase their intensity probably coming in.”

The side that won automatic promotion from League One last season, are placed 14th with nine points from the opening eight games.