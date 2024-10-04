Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers hitman Steven Thompson has raised the question of whether James Tavernier was at fault for Lyon’s fourth goal at Ibrox, while admitting that Rayan Cherki must leave opposing players terrified.

Philippe Clement saw his side well beaten 4-1 by Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night as they were made to pay for spurning their own chances.

Lyon’s fourth goal came from Rayan Cherki being too tricky for Connor Barron as he made in to the byline and then cut the ball across for Malick Fofana, who was left with a simple tap-in.

Fofana though got in front of Rangers skipper Tavernier to convert and Thompson questioned whether the defender should have managed to stop him.

Thompson admitted the fear factor that having to stop Cherki with his quick-feet causes too.

“Again it’s Cherki, his feet are unbelievable”, Thompson said just after the goal on BBC Sportsound.

“When he faces you up as a defender, you must be absolutely bricking it.

“Tavernier at the back post, Fofana taps it in, should Tavernier be in front of him?”

Rangers did win their opening Europa League league stage game against Malmo, giving them some respite from the loss against Lyon.