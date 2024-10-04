Graham Chadwick/Getty Images)

Birmingham City hitman Alfie May has stressed just how important the competition for places is at St Andrew’s as Blues look to get promoted.

Blues are the talk of the town in League One after their big money spending in the summer and May was one of their standout arrivals.

He was snapped up from Charlton Athletic and handed a lucrative deal to make the move to St Andrew’s.

With such quality in Chris Davies’ squad, there is a battle to get on the team-sheet for every game and May believes that is vital.

He says that Blues have big competition to play, which is key when the club are aiming to get straight back up to the Championship.

“You could ask the 25 lads in the changing room if they want to start and everyone is going to say yes”, May said via Birmingham Live.

“The competition is high and you have to fight for your shirt. I think that’s really important.

“The togetherness we have in the group is fantastic. Everybody wants to do well.

“We want to go back up as a club and the fans are on that journey with us.”

May will come face to face with his former club Charlton Athletic this weekend when Birmingham head to the Valley for a League One clash.