Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ferencvaros boss Pascal Jansen feels that his team exploited Tottenham Hotspur’s weaknesses on Thursday and believes they were unlucky with the disallowed goal of Barnabas Varga.

On Thursday, Tottenham faced Hungarian side Ferencvaros in their Europa League game and came out victorious 2-1.

However, Ferencvaros forward Varga’s goal was ruled out in the 17th minute after a VAR check, which raised some eyebrows.

Jansen pointed out that they were unlucky to see Varga’s goal disallowed but believes that his players executed their game as planned against Tottenham.

He also believes that they managed to exploit Spurs’ weaknesses on Thursday and stressed that they were well competitive against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

“I knew what the boys could do and we saw tonight that we were competitive challengers to Tottenham”, Jansen was quoted as saying by Hungarian broadcaster M4.

“We were unlucky that Varga’s first goal was ruled out, then unfortunately we made some small mistakes which had big consequences, but we played a good game and things went as planned, apart from the goals scored [against us].

“We always look forward to games like this, we were well prepared and we were able to exploit Tottenham’s weaknesses, which is a great achievement from the boys, but you play well in vain if you lose at the end of the game, so we are sad about that”.

Tottenham have now secured six points from the first two games and will face AZ Alkmaar at home in their next Europa League game on 24th October.