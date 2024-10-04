Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic summer signing Alex Mitchell has refused to be intimidated by Birmingham City’s in-form strikers and insists at League One level they are unlikely to be settling the world alight.

An under-pressure Charlton side, who have lost three matches in a row, are set to play host to the league leaders on Saturday afternoon at the Valley.

Mitchell, who joined Nathan Jones’ side only in June, is not getting intimidated by the challenge that Chris Davies’ Blues can pose.

Birmingham City have last season’s Golden Boot winner Alfie May at their disposal along with summer signings Jay Stansfield and Lyndon Dykes.

Despite showing his respect for Birmingham City’s strike force, Mitchell insisted that he does not really fear them as they are only League One strikers and are not going to set the world alight.

“It’s all respect to their strikeforce”, Mitchell was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

“Lyndon Dykes has had a great career. Alfie May’s goal record speaks for itself and Stansfield is a big, big-money signing.

“But me, I don’t really fear any strikers who are in League One.

“You are not going to be setting the world alight.

“I just see it as another challenge.

“I played in Scotland against boys who are tens of thousands of pounds a week and were playing Champions League and Europa League.

“For me, it is just another challenge.”

Mitchell, a product of MIllwall’s youth academy, had a stint in Scotland with St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.