Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of two teenage talents at Swansea City, but it is Manchester City and Manchester United who are the keenest and in the lead, according to the Daily Mirror.

The north London giants are keeping close tabs on up and coming youngsters as they try to stay ahead of the curve on recruitment.

They have both noted the potential of Swansea pair Harlan Perry and Brogan Popham and are keen.

However, while Arsenal and Tottenham are admirers of defender Popham, who is 17, and midfielder Perry, who is 16, they are not pushing matters as much as Manchester City and Manchester United.

The north west pair hold strong interest and have set up meetings with the pair’s representatives.

Manchester City are renowned for their strong youth set-up, while Manchester United want to boost theirs following the arrival of co-owners INEOS.

Both starlets have not put pen to paper to a professional deal at Swansea and as such, if they choose to leave, the Welsh giants would only be entitled to a compensation fee.

Swansea, who sit in eleventh spot in the Championship table after nine games played, will be loathe to lose either Popham or Perry.