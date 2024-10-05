Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dean Ashton has admitted he cannot see a strong identity from Steve Cooper’s Leicester City side and does not know a set way they are trying to play.

Cooper managed to ease some of the mounting pressure on himself on Saturday when his side beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The win has lifted the Foxes to 15th in the Premier League table and they have also become the first of the newly promoted sides to win a game this term.

Criticism of Cooper though is not likely to go away and former top flight striker Ashton is struggling to see the identity the manager wants in his team.

He explained that there was a mix in the pattern of play the Foxes’ used against Bournemouth and he cannot see the strong identity Leicester had last term.

Ashton said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live after the game: “I am yet to look at a Steve Cooper side and know how are they playing, what is it that sort of sets them aside and what he wants his team to do.

“Today was very much we’re going to go forward early, hit the front early, flick it in behind for [Jamie] Vardy.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but then they were separate parts where they are trying to play right out from the goalkeeper.

“There was just a strong identity last season.

“I am yet to see that from Steve Cooper, but ultimately can’t criticise him too much because he made a big call before the game and it worked.”

Cooper will no doubt realise that Leicester’s next game could be absolutely crucial as they head to face fellow newly promoted side Southampton at St Mary’s following the international break.

The Foxes then welcome Cooper’s former club Nottingham Forest to the King Power Stadium.