Getty Images

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has all but ruled a Reds star out of the key Premier League clash with Chelsea after the international break.

Slot’s side were in action away at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and scored a crucial 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Diogo Jota.

Cody Gakpo, handed a start, provided the assist for Jota after just nine minutes on the clock and Liverpool saw out the game to claim all three points.

A negative though came in the shape of goalkeeper Alisson being forced off through injury late in the second half.

And Slot gave bad news post match as he explained the Brazilian is unlikely to be fit to take on Chelsea after the international break.

Asked by LFC TV about the shot-stopper, Slot replied: “It’s disappointing for him.

“But also for us that he’s injured.

“I don’t think that he will be able to play the Chelsea game, but hopefully soon after he will be back with us.”

Liverpool are due to head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Premier League following the international break and then soon after they are in Champions League action in Greece against Panathinaikos.

It remains to be seen for exactly how long Alisson will be out of action and the full extent of his injury.