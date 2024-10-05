Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers legend Jason McAteer has admitted he likes the passion of Trotters boss Ian Evatt, though accepts he went too far against Shrewsbury Town.

Evatt’s Bolton were firm favourites to see off Shrewsbury in a League One clash on Saturday, but remarkably found themselves trailing 2-0 by half-time.

Bolton staged a fightback in the second half and by just after the hour mark were level at 2-2.

2-2 was how it finished and with emotions running high, Evatt squared up to a Shrewsbury player after the full-time whistle, as a result being shown a red card by the referee.

Wanderers legend McAteer admits that Evatt went too far with what he did, but insists the manager showed the kind of passion he would gladly play for.

McAteer wrote on X: “I’m not condoning Ian Evatt’s behaviour in any way and yes did his emotions passion and aggression go too far…yes.

“But is that a manager I want to play for then yes it is.”

Evatt is likely to be the subject of a probe by the Football Association due to the incident and could be looking at a touchline ban.

Bolton sit just 13th in the League One table after playing nine games.