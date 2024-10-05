Carl Recine/Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s summer exits has admitted that at the end of the day the pound is the ‘king in football’ and dictated he would remain in the Premier League.

Liverpool took the decision to cash in on several up and coming talents in the summer, with Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Clark and Sepp van den Berg all going.

After a series of loan spells, the latter bid adieu to Liverpool and completed a move to Brentford for around £25m, despite being wanted by sides in Germany and Holland.

Dutch side PSV Eindhoven were especially interested, but could not afford him.

The central defender went on to give an insight into his one-on-one conversation with PSV boss Peter Bosz, which he insists suited both.

However, the price tag the Reds put up for Van den Berg eventually put him out of reach.

“I can be honest, it’s been serious”, Van den Berg told Viaplay.

“I had a good conversation with Peter Bosz. Live, one-on-one and I liked that. He did too, I think.”

The defender admits that when it came down to it, the English pound was the deciding factor.

“We all know that the English pound is king in football.

“The price tag that Liverpool hung on me was simply too high.

“Also for the German clubs, for whom I could see myself playing.”

For Brentford, the defender has already played six matches, four of which have been in the Premier League.