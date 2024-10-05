Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Arne Slot’s men head into the clash sitting at the top of the Premier League table and on a run of five successive wins across all competitions.

They face a Palace side struggling to click into gear under Oliver Glasner and without a single win from their first six Premier League games.

Liverpool have won eight of their last nine visits to Selhurst Park, but Crystal Palace won the most recent game between the two sides, 1-0 at Anfield.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, who have Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas at the back.

Midfield sees Slot go with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo lead the attacking threat.

There are options off the bench if needed for Liverpool and they include Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Salah

Substitutes: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Robertson, Quansah, Bradley