Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has accused Manchester City of using the dark arts against Fulham that they were upset with Arsenal using against them recently.

Manchester City were unhappy at Arsenal’s approach at the Etihad Stadium as they secured a 2-2 draw and dubbed the Gunners masters of the dark arts.

Pep Guardiola’s side were in league action at home against Fulham on Saturday afternoon and claimed all three points via a 3-2 win.

Fulham though went toe-to-toe with Manchester City and a late second goal, reducing the deficit to 3-2, made the Cityzens sweat.

Deeney believes that Manchester City brought out the dark arts that they are unhappy being used against them to see out the win over Fulham.

He said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live post match: “It was a great away day for Fulham. They were in it right until the end.

“I felt Man City would have dealt with the game at 3-1, but what they did do is turning to these dark arts.

“Remember those things that were apparently all too horrible against Man City? They started doing it themselves; yellow cards all over the place, time wasting and making some cheap fouls when they needed to.”

Manchester City’s win keeps them just a point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool heading into October’s international break.