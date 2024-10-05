Pete Norton/Getty Images

Nathan Jones has dubbed his time at Southampton ‘an anomaly’ and stressed he needs time to build at Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks headed into Saturday’s League One clash against Birmingham City on the back of three straight defeats and with questions growing over Jones’ approach.

However, the rot was stopped against League One’s glamour boys as Charlton grabbed a 1-0 win thanks to a Matty Godden goal in the 54th minute.

Birmingham’s threat at the Valley was blunted, despite having attacking talent such as Jay Stansfield, Lyndon Dykes and Alfie May on the pitch.

Jones wants time to build at Charlton and stressed that he needs it as he tries to drive the Addicks forward.

He claimed his short spell at Southampton was ‘an anomaly’ and expects ups and downs along the way, while holding his hands up for a bad time at Stoke City.

“At Stoke I categorically failed. I was given enough time”, Jones told a press conference.

“At Southampton I was given eight games. I’m not sure David Blaine would’ve done a good job in eight games. That is an anomaly…Southampton.

“At Luton I built something special and they reaped the benefit of that.

“Here we are endeavouring to build something.

“We’re going to have downs and we’re going to have ups.”

Charlton will have to wait until after the international break to attempt to build on their win over Birmingham.

The Addicks’ next game sees Stockport County, who sit sixth, pay a visit to the Valley.