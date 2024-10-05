Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Recruitment and scouting experts that were at Arsenal and Newcastle United have now started their roles at Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea are keen to continue their policy of bringing in top young players as they aim to progress under Enzo Maresca and push back up towards being title challengers.

The Blues want their finger on the pulse of the top talents and other players making waves who might be a fit at Stamford Bridge.

They moved to bring in Delroy Ebanks from Newcastle and Ayo Durojaiye from London neighbours Arsenal over the course of the summer – now the pair have started at Chelsea.

Ebanks will be focusing on recruiting for Chelsea’s youth set-up, while Durojaiye will bring his keen eye for spotting talent to the mix.

Losing the pair could be seen as a blow for both Newcastle and Arsenal, along with a boost for Chelsea.

On the pitch, Chelsea have made progress under new boss Maresca and sit a lofty fourth in the Premier League table.

Chelsea are due to take on Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Sunday before heading into the international break.