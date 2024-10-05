Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted he will not miss Goodison Park when it is gone as he has not had the best of results at a ground he nevertheless feels is ‘iconic’.

Everton are due to say goodbye to Goodison when they move into their new stadium and it will take an historic ground off the fixture list.

The Toffees want to make every second at the stadium count and held Howe’s Newcastle side to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League there this evening.

On location 🎬 pic.twitter.com/tC5OdMkLEg — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 5, 2024

Magpies boss Howe does not have the happiest memories of Goodison and as a result will not miss it.

Asked if he will miss Goodison, Howe told reporters: “Probably not given my results here.”

The Newcastle manager though admits that Everton’s stadium is “an iconic venue” and added: “If you haven’t been you have to come.

“It will be missed.

“Just my own personal experiences here haven’t been good.”

The point on Merseyside means that Newcastle head into the international break sitting in sixth spot in the Premier League table, though that could change if Tottenham Hotspur win on Sunday at Brighton.

Everton meanwhile sit 16th and still have just one league win to their name this term, something they will be eager to change when they play Ipswich Town at Portman Road after the break.