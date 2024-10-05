Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou has insisted one Tottenham Hotspur star is constantly looking for more and more information to take on board as he looks to improve as a player.

The Spurs boss has a host of talented youngsters at his disposal and started Will Lankshear, Mikey Moore, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray against Ferencvaros on Thursday.

Spurs splashed big money to sign Gray and he has been deployed in a number of positions by Postecoglou, including as a full-back and centre-back.

The 59-year-old insists that he is using the youngster in positions where he needs him and that he feels will give the 18-year-old confidence in how much the manager trusts him.

He revealed that the summer arrival is ‘constantly looking for more and more information’ as he looks to develop and learn the game.

“Training, he is constantly looking for more and more information which he helps and then he just has a great temperament. He seems to take things in his stride and not let it affect him”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“Last night, I played him in two different positions and both are probably the least preferred for him.

“You know he has played right full-back and in centre midfield, I had him at left centre-back and left-back last night and I thought he did brilliantly again.

“I’m not going to just put him in different positions at the moment we are using him where we need him.

“I think hopefully that gives him confidence in how much I trust him.

“Eventually, we will settle him into an area but him playing at the moment, he has played the EFL Cup game away, two European games, and exposure in the Premier League already in the first ten games of his Tottenham career which I think is brilliant for us.”

Gray has been on the pitch for a total of 301 minutes for Tottenham, 180 of which have been in the Europa League.