David Rogers/Getty Images

Former defender Jason Cundy has expressed his astonishment at Luton Town’s decline this season and feels they are in trouble.

Luton were playing Premier League football last season and winning plaudits for their bid to be competitive in the top flight.

Now back in the Championship, the Hatters are finding life much tougher and sit fourth from bottom with just eight points from nine games.

They were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon and have now gone three games without a win, as they head into October’s international break.

Cundy is astonished at Luton’s decline this term and believes it can now be said that they are in trouble.

The former defender said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live after the final whistles: “Luton, my God, what has happened to them?

“You go back 12 months ago and they were causing a lot of teams a lot of problems at Kenilworth Road.

“Right now though, a 2-0 loss away to Sheffield United, they are in trouble.”

Luton must now lick their wounds and prepare for the return of Championship football later this month, when they will have a run of four home games in their next five matches.

The Hatters are due to host Watford, Sunderland, West Brom and Cardiff City, and will want to make home advantage count.