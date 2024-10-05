Alex Burstow/Getty Images

New Stoke City boss Narcis Pelach has issued a message to the Potters faithful and vowed to work hard to make the fans proud.

Stoke sacked Steven Schumacher earlier this season and raided Norwich City’s backroom staff for first team coach Pelach.

The 36-year-old put pen to paper to a three-year deal in the Potteries and has so far taken charge of four Stoke games, with a return of one win, one draw and two losses.

Pelach’s Stoke played out a 0-0 draw away at Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday to go two games unbeaten and the boss took to social media to send a message to the supporters.

The Stoke boss wrote: “I want to THANK YOU all for the warm welcome you have given me in this first 18 days.

“Players and staff have been exceptional and they are ready to give it all.

“Effort, passion and hard work will be demanded every day.

“Hopefully with time we will be make you proud. Up the Potters.”

Pelach now has the international break to plot the downfall of his former club Norwich, who Stoke are due to play host to in the Championship on 19th October.

The turnaround is then quick as Bristol City are due to visit Stoke on 22nd October.