Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Fixture: Ross County vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his side to lock horns with Ross County in Dingwall in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Bhoys had a night to forget in the Champions League in midweek when they were thrashed 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Rodgers will be keen to see a reaction from his side and they will start as big favourites to see off Ross County, even though today’s hosts have gone unbeaten in the last three games, winning one of those.

While Celtic have dominated recent meetings between the two sides, Ross County did edge out the Bhoys 1-0 at home in 2021.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic this afternoon, while at the back Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Alex Valle as a four.

Midfield sees Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while the attacking threat is led by Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah.

If Rodgers needs to make changes then he has options to call for from the bench, including James Forrest and Luis Palma.

Celtic Team vs Ross County

Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Kuhn, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Palma, Kyogo, Yang, McCowan, Nawrocki, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston