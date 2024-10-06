Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Burnley have not been offered the services of a former Premier League midfielder who could be looking to return to English football, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets have started the Championship season strongly and currently sit third in the standings under Scott Parker, just a point off top spot.

A solid push for promotion is expected in the coming months, but Burnley may need reinforcements in the January transfer window given the competitive nature of the Championship.

Landing someone with the experience of former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson would be a big boost and top Championship sides are considering loaning him.

He is not getting regular game time at Ajax and could be looking to come back to England in the new year.

Sides have been proposed the services of Henderson, but Burnley are not amongst them.

At present, those sides who have had the midfielder offered to them are in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old has turned out regularly for Ajax in their Europa League campaign so far, but has been in and out of the starting eleven in the Eredivisie.