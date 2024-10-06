David Ramos/Getty Images

Crystal Palace target Bazoumana Toure has impressed Celtic’s chief scout Joe Lefevre and the Bhoys are showing serious interest in the Hammarby winger.

The 18-year-old winger joined Swedish side Hammarby in March and has wasted no time in marking himself out as a player of great potential.

Toure has established himself as a key part of Hammarby’s side and has scored seven times in 19 league games while laying on three assists for his team-mates.

Several European outfits are showing interest in the winger and Premier League club Crystal Palace are among them.

Toure is also on Scottish giants Celtic’s radar and the Bhoys have scouted the highly rated Ivory Coast youngster this season.

According to Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt, Toure has managed to catch the attention of Celtic’s chief scout, Lefevre, who is impressed with what he has seen.

And it is suggested that Celtic are serious with their interest in taking 18-year-old Toure to Parkhead.

However, Celtic are not the only club keen, as Crystal Palace, who are keen on recruiting talented youngsters, have a strong interest in Toure.

Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica are interested too.

The winger has four more years left on his contract with Hammarby and his suitors might need to dig deep in their pockets as the Swedish club value him in the region of €10m.