Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former Premier League boss Alan Pardew thinks that Erik ten Hag has potentially bought himself the entire Christmas period to improve results at Manchester United.

Ten Hag took his Manchester United side to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday with pressure growing.

Many felt that an Aston Villa team that defeated Bayern Munich in the Champions League would have too much for a stuttering Manchester United.

The Red Devils held firm though and managed to claim a draw with a clean sheet as it ended 0-0 at Villa Park.

Pardew believes the result should certainly be enough for Ten Hag to keep his job over the October international break.

He also feels the Dutchman could get the entire Christmas period to turn things around.

“I think that performance was enough to get him through this window”, Pardew said on talkSPORT’s Sunday Session.

“Now he’s got maybe another, I don’t know, maybe the whole Christmas period to improve results.”

When Manchester United return from the break they will play host to Brentford in the Premier League, before then heading to Turkey to take on Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League.