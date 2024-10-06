Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison has praised Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for fielding ‘brilliant’ Jonny Evans against Aston Villa.

With pressure continuing to mount on Ten Hag, the Dutchman took his Manchester United side to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Many expected a Villa side under Unai Emery who had just beaten Bayern Munich in the Champions League to have too much for the Red Devils.

A good defensive display from Manchester United though kept Aston Villa at bay and it ended 0-0, giving the visitors a precious point.

For Morrison, Ten Hag deserves plaudits for playing Evans in defence and feels that the centre-back was ‘brilliant’ at Villa Park.

Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Jonny Evans was brilliant.

“He got a few kicks in the first half and he did well.

“He might not have the pace, but what Evans does is he reads the game very well.

“He has come in and has done a good job – a good decision from Ten Hag.”

A host of Manchester United players were booked during the game, but Evans did not go in the referee’s notebook.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford were all booked.