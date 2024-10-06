Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Hibernian goalkeeping coach Craig Samson believes that Murray Johnson has a lot of potential and playing regularly for Airdrieonians at the moment is the best thing for him.

Johnson, a product of Hibernian’s youth academy, is currently in the middle of his third spell away at Championship club Airdrieonians, for whom he has already played ten games this season.

Samson, who has watched the teenager’s progress closely at Hibs, believes that there is potential in Johnson, who has been capped by Scotland at youth levels.

I’ve had folk asking if we’ve any GK’s coming through, here’s some: 🧤 Murray Johnson (18) – Hibs

🧤 Jude Smith (19) – Newcastle Utd

🧤 Jay Hogarth (19) – Rangers

🧤 Vincent Angelini (19) – Watford

🧤 Archie Mair (21) – Norwich

🧤 Rory Mahady (16) – Leeds Utd pic.twitter.com/ZTwDaKdoYx — Everything Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AboutScotlandd) December 26, 2022

Samson, who is in the middle of his second spell as a goalkeeping coach for Hibs, told the Hibs Observer: “I’ve known Murray since I was here the last time.

“I believe Murray has a lot of potential to have a good career ahead of him and out playing games for Airdrie is, at the moment, the best thing for him.

“He went there last season and did really well in a short period of time, which showed them enough that they wanted to take him back for this season.”

According to Samson, while deciding on the future of a young player it is important for them to trust a club that takes into consideration the fact that a young goalkeeper is bound to make mistakes.

“That’s something that we were keen to do because I think, certainly as a young goalkeeper, you are going to make mistakes.

“You’re going to play brilliant games and at times you’re going to make mistakes.

“Airdrie are well aware that that’s the situation you have with a young goalkeeper.”

Johnson has yet to make his debut for Hibs’ senior team but will be looking to show he is capable of playing at Easter Road over the course of his loan stint.