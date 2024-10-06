Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight star Billy Dodds has hailed what one Celtic player did against Ross County as ‘magic’, as the Bhoys collected all three points from the Scottish Premiership encounter.

Brendan Rodgers’ men were heading for a 1-0 defeat in Dingwall with just 15 minutes left, before two goals in the final period saw them snatch victory.

First Callum McGregor hit a shot in the penalty area which deflected off Alistair Johnston and rippled the back of the net.

⏱️ “Better late than never and not for the first time!” Nicolas Kuhn scores as Celtic come from a goal behind to lead 2-1 at Ross County ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/d70aXIx6gC — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 6, 2024

Then Nicolas Kuhn latched on to a long pass, cut inside and unleashed a well-placed effort which made sure of all three points for the visitors.

For ex-striker Dodds, what Kuhn did was superb and nothing less than ‘magic’.

“The driving force is McGregor. He sits the ball down, tells Johnston where to go, and rolls him the free-kick quickly”, Dodds said on BBC Sportsound.

“It was magic what Kuhn did, he could have crossed it, but he bent it in the far corner.”

Celtic snapped Kuhn up from Austrian side Rapid Vienna and he has taken time to settle in Glasgow.

The goal at Ross County was his third in the Scottish Premiership this season, while he has also struck in the Scottish League Cup.