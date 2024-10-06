Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has insisted that talk about Erik ten Hag being in line for the sack does affect the players.

Ten Hag has struggled to get Manchester United firing so far this season, but the Dutchman has been under the microscope for several months after surviving an end of season review from new club co-owners INEOS.

The manager has faced constant criticism and ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Aston Villa it was again claimed he is on the brink of being sacked.

Manchester United managed to grab a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa, earning a point away at the in-form side, and Evans admits that talk Ten Hag is set to go does filter through to the players.

He told the BBC’s Match of the Day: “It does affect the players.

“It’s on our minds too.

“I think the more experience I’ve got in my career I’ve made sure I do everything I can to be ready and give everything I can to the team.”

Ten Hag has won trophies in each of his two seasons in charge of Manchester United, but now faces an anxious wait to see whether the axe falls on his reign.

The Dutchman will be well aware that clubs often make managerial changes during international breaks.