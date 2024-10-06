Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Alan Pardew believes Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou must realise that his side cannot have the same carefree attitude that his Celtic outfit had.

Postecoglou was dominant in Scottish football with Celtic as his Bhoys side won plaudits for their swashbuckling style of play.

The Australian has taken the same philosophy and approach to north London, but it is yet to pay dividends and the weaknesses were on display on Sunday when Spurs threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton.

Tottenham have headed into the international break sitting ninth in the Premier League table with ten points and having won as many games as they have lost (three).

Postecoglou has regularly come in for criticism for his sides not being street-smart and Pardew thinks an approach similar to that at Celtic just will not do in the Premier League.

Pardew said on talkSPORT’s The Final Word: “When you’re in a dominant side like he was at Celtic, let’s be honest, in a way you can have a bit more of a carefree attitude and get results.

“You can’t do that in the Premier League.

“The top teams can’t do that.

“Man City showed that yesterday because Fulham should have turned them over.

“They were a little bit lax and Fulham definitely should have done the job on them.”

Tottenham have two London derbies in the Premier League lined up after the international break when they take on West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

They then host Aston Villa, but not before a daunting EFL Cup tie against Manchester City.