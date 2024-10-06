Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley has taken aim at one of Tottenham Hotspur’s players after seeing him in action at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Following a Europa League clash in Hungary against Ferencvaros, Ange Postecoglou took his Spurs side to Brighton in the Premier League.

They started strongly on the south coast and led 2-0 by the half-time break, with goals from the in-form Brennan Johnson, along with James Maddison.

SIX in a row in all competitions for Brennan Johnson! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3lZSis1BIv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 6, 2024

Postecoglou named Timo Werner in the Spurs starting eleven though and the German attracted criticism from ex-top flight star Burley during the course of the game.

Reflecting on what he was seeing from Werner, Burley took to X to write: “Timo Werner’s end product really is poor.”

However, while the attacker came in for criticism from Burley, his team-mate Dejan Kulusevski fared better.

Burley is a fan of Kulusevski and dubbed his runs ‘excellent’.

“Kulusevski taking up some great positions again. His runs are excellent”, he added.

During his spell at Chelsea in the Premier League, Werner struggled to make an impression and eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Postecoglou brought him back to England on loan from RB Leipzig.