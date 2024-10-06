Julian Finney/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s out on loan stars ‘will be included’ in his country’s national team squad on Monday.

Another international break has arrived and clubs across the globe are releasing players to link up with their national teams.

Tottenham will have a host of players leaving north London and heading for international duty and even Spurs stars currently out on loan will also be going.

One Spurs star who is set to be called up is winger Bryan Gil, who is on loan at Spanish side Girona.

According to Spanish outlet SER Girona Esport, Gil ‘will be included’ in the Spain national side on Monday.

Spain are due to play Nations League games against Denmark and Serbia over the course of the international break.

Gil will see another Spurs star in the squad as Pedro Porro has been called up.

Other players on the books at Premier League sides included in the Spain squad are Aston Villa’s Pau Torres, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Arsenal’s Mikel Merino.