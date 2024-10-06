David Rogers/Getty Images

Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Brighton on the south coast in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

Spurs were in Europa League action in midweek, away in Hungary against Ferencvaros, and Postecoglou will be keen to avoid a hangover.

Brighton head into the game without a win in their last two games and having lost 4-2 at Chelsea last time out.

The Seagulls have been no stranger to goals though as they have scored seven across their last three games.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Postecoglou picks a four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Tottenham field Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, while Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner support Dominic Solanke.

Postecoglou can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Werner

Substitutes: Forster, Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall, Moore, Lankshear